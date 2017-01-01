Buy Symbolicons Pro & get early access to the solid style!
2,000+ Solid Icons
Available now! Sturdy and clean, Symbolicons Pro: Solid is your new go-to, default icon set.
2,000+ Line Icons
Coming soon! Hip and modern, Symbolicons Pro: Line adds personality to your projects.
2,000+ Color Icons
Coming soon! Fun and whimsical, Symbolicons Pro: Color is your on-demand illustration library.
(NO) Growing Pains
Symbolicons Pro icons are completely vector, which means you can scale them to any size you want.
Seriously. Put these icons on a billboard. In space.
SQUARE PEGS
All icons in Symbolicons Pro are built on a crisp 24 pixel grid. And each style contains the same icons, so you can easily update your project's look and feel.
Arrows poking clouds never looked so good.
Perfect Strangers
In addition to standard icons, Symbolicons Pro is full of unique additions that will make you smile.
Yes, that's a butt icon. Also shown: R2-D2, guillotine, grim reaper, lighter, tank, beer pong, sheep, The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, monkey, fingers crossed, fishbowl, garlic, spray can, and poop. Preview all icons here.
Diff'rent Strokes
The strokes in the Symbolicons Pro Line style have been left intact, which means you have complete control over how thick or thin they are.
Please use this power wisely. We cannot be held responsible for egregiously-sized strokes.
FULL HOUSE
Icons are delivered in multiple formats, and are completely cross-platform.
Each style contains files the following formats: Adobe Illustrator, Sketch App, PDF, SVG, PS Custom Shapes, and PNG. And for the first time, an IconJar library is included.
Bring your project to life with Symbolicons Pro.
Each icon in Symbolicons Pro is a tiny work of art. You get the picture.
There's nothing fishy about using Symbolicons Pro to create layouts your customers will love.
Strengthen your next project with with Symbolicons Pro. Perfect for apps, websites, and tattoos.
Symbolicons Pro is part of a balanced breakfast.